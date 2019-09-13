The Eagles are preparing to face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, and the Birds’ Eye View podcast has it covered.
In this episode, Les Bowen, Paul Domowitch, and Jeff McLane begin by taking a look back at the Eagles’ victory in Week 1 over the Washington Redskins. On offense, Carson Wentz and DeSean Jackson impressed, Darren Sproles carried a bigger load than expected, and Miles Sanders showed promise. The picture wasn’t as rosy on defense, and Jeff, Les, and Domo wonder whether the Eagles’ talent level on defense is a good match for Jim Schwartz’s blitzing philosophy.
Looking ahead to Sunday’s night’s matchup in Atlanta, however, the beat writers think the defense could bounce back considering the success Schwartz has had with the Eagles against the Falcons the last three years. Matt Ryan has thrown for only two touchdowns in those games, and Julio Jones has been kept under wraps.
On offense, don’t forget that DeSean Jackson is familiar with the Falcons from his time playing in the NFC South with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Is that a good sign for the Eagles?
Find Birds’ Eye View on these platforms:
iTunes | Spotify | Soundcloud | Stitcher | Google Play
Please help us out by rating and reviewing us on your preferred listening platform. Questions or ideas? You can reach us at birdseyeview@inquirer.com.