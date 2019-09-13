One other important area in which Schwartz’s defense has stymied Ryan and the Falcons has been in the red zone. The Eagles, who finished first in the NFL in red-zone defense last season with a 44.6 touchdown percentage, allowed just two touchdowns to the Falcons in nine red-zone opportunities in the last three games. In last year’s 18-12 loss to the Eagles, the Falcons were 1-for-5 in the red zone. In their 2017 playoff loss, they were just 1-for-3. That, of course, includes the fourth-and-2 pass to Julio Jones in the end zone that went through the six-time Pro Bowler’s hands.