The answer to the Eagles’ $128 million question of who should start against the Saints arrived Tuesday when Jalen Hurts was named the starting quarterback this week over Carson Wentz.
Wentz was benched in Sunday’s loss to the Packers, paving the way for Hurts’ first career start against the Saints and leaving a cloud of uncertainty over Wentz’s future in Philadelphia. No one deserves more blame for the quarterback controversy than the Eagles’ decision-makers, but finger-pointing won’t beat the Saints next Sunday in Week 14.
The Birds’ Eye View crew debates the ins and outs of benching Wentz for the rest of the season on the latest episode.
