Good question, Robin. The Eagles offensive line has featured borderline All-Pro players at multiple positions for the last few years, but that run might be coming to an end soon. We won’t know if Jason Kelce is going to retire after this season until the offseason, but he conceded in the past that he’s considered it each of the last few years. If he does retire, I don’t see Brandon Brooks sliding over. We haven’t seen Brooks all season, and there’s a chance the second Achilles tear will hinder him, but he came back from his first Achilles tear and improved enough to be the best guard in football last season.