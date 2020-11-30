Can the Eagles still win the NFC East? A win on Monday Night Football would go a long way toward turning around the season. Beating the 7-3 Seahawks is no easy task, of course, but an upset victory would enable the Eagles to reclaim the division lead.
The Birds’ Eye View crew breaks down the Monday Night Football matchup on the latest episode with the keys to victory, expectations for Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts, and how Jim Schwartz’s defense plans to slow down Russell Wilson’s weapons.
The Birds’ Eye View podcast is available on iTunes and SoundCloud.