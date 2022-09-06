An annual exercise in futility, my game-by-game forecast for the 2022 season, has the Eagles finishing 11-6. And away we go …

Week 1: Eagles at Lions | Sunday, 1 p.m.

The trip to Detroit last October arrived at the right time for the then-2-5 Eagles. A 44-6 pummeling 11 months later may be a reach considering some of the Lions’ offseason improvements. But an opening-day loss to the fighting Dan Campbells would come as a surprise — and would send all of Philadelphia into a panic. Win

Week 2: Eagles vs. Vikings | Monday, Sept. 19, 8:30 p.m.

There will be expected wins that become losses and vice versa. The home opener also doesn’t automatically guarantee victory (see: the Eagles’ 3-5 record at the Linc last season). More tangible reasons for an upset would be Justin Jefferson or Dalvin Cook going off on Jonathan Gannon’s defense. Loss

Week 3: Eagles at Commanders | Sunday, Sept. 25, 1 p.m.

Carson Wentz’s first meeting against his original team won’t carry the same weight had it been at the Linc, but there will be plenty of Eagles fans in attendance. FedEx Field was, in some way, the setting for the start of his decline two years ago. The early reports on Wentz 3.0 haven’t been promising. Win

Week 4: Eagles vs. Jaguars | Sunday, Oct. 2, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville normally qualifies as an automatic W, but with so many new faces, starting with coach Doug Pederson, there is no guarantee. Still, the Eagles should have advantages on both sides of the ball. The one certainty is that the faithful will give the man who said, “Yeah, let’s do it,” to “Philly, Philly” a rousing ovation. Win

Week 5: Eagles at Cardinals | Sunday, Oct. 9, 4:25 p.m.

For the third straight week, the Eagles are slated to face one of the key contributors — Zach Ertz — from the 2017 Super Bowl-winning season. His quarterback, Kyler Murray, got the best of the Birds two years ago in Arizona and in Jalen Hurts’ third career start. It’s certainly possible he can do it again. Loss

Week 6: Eagles vs. Cowboys | Sunday, Oct. 16, 8:20 p.m.

The Cowboys have, on paper, a tougher start than the Eagles. They face the Super Bowl champion Rams, the runner-up Bengals, and the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers in three of their first five games. It’s still early, but the Birds could make a divisional statement in this prime-time bout. Win

Week 7: Bye

Week 8: Eagles vs. Steelers | Sunday, Oct. 30, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh will have a new quarterback with Ben Roethlisberger retired. As of this writing, coach Mike Tomlin had yet to announce whether Mitch Trubisky or rookie Kenny Pickett will be the replacement. Either way, the Eagles’ primary focus may be on slowing T.J. Watt. Win

Week 9: Eagles at Texans | Thursday, Nov. 3, 8:15 p.m.

A short road turnaround is always difficult, but coach Nick Sirianni couldn’t have asked for a more accommodating opponent. At least that’s the preseason outlook with the Texans, post-Deshaun Watson, still seemingly on the ground floor of a rebuilding job. Win

Week 10: Eagles vs. Commanders | Monday, Nov. 14, 8:15 p.m.

Assuming both teams are healthy, which they won’t likely be, Washington has more than enough to beat the Eagles on any given Sunday. Or Monday, too. A strong D-line seems a more likely reason for the upset than Wentz, though. Loss

Week 11: Eagles at Colts | Sunday, Nov. 20, 1 p.m.

Nick Sirianni returns to meet his mentor, Frank Reich. Matt Ryan will be the Colts coach’s fifth starting quarterback in five years in Indianapolis. The Eagles have much to fear heading to the Midwest, but if Matt Pryor is still at left tackle, Josh Sweat could be a terror for Ryan. Win

Week 12: Eagles vs. Packers | Sunday, Nov. 27, 8:20 p.m.

Aaron Rodgers is beatable away from home — and in the playoffs — but the odds won’t likely be in the Eagles’ favor here. He’s easily the best quarterback the Eagles will face, even without receiver Davante Adams. The matchup could be a litmus test for Gannon, who struggled against top passers a year ago. Loss

Week 13: Eagles vs. Titans | Sunday, Dec. 4, 1 p.m.

It’s hard to see A.J. Brown not playing with extra motivation after the way his exit from Tennessee went down. The Titans’ Derrick Henry is still a force, though, and a test for how much of an impact Jordan Davis has had in the middle of the Eagles line. Loss

Week 14: Eagles at Giants | Sunday, Dec. 11, 1 p.m.

The Giants are starting over — again. They’re on their fourth coach — Brian Daboll — since the Tom Coughlin era ended in 2015. Daniel Jones regressed under previous coach Joe Judge, and he’s playing behind a young O-line — again. Win

Week 15: Eagles at Bears | Sunday, Dec. 18, 1 p.m.

The trap game cliché isn’t really a thing at the pro level. But the Bears, especially if quarterback Justin Fields continues to progress, could be an underdog to be wary of. The Eagles’ late-season health could influence their December chances. They enter the season with few injuries. Win

Week 16: Eagles at Cowboys | Saturday, Dec. 24, 4:25 p.m.

The Cowboys wouldn’t rule Tyron Smith out for the season after last month’s knee injury, but it could be a stretch to expect him to return. The loss may hinder divisional title hopes, but Dallas still has enough elite talent with Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons, et al. to beat any squad. Loss

Week 17: Eagles vs. Saints | Sunday, Jan. 1, 1 p.m.

Nine head-coaching changes were made last offseason and the Eagles will see five of the new coaches. New Orleans’ Dennis Allen will be No. 5. Howie Roseman’s favorite front office has added talent around Jameis Winston, but the veteran quarterback doesn’t exactly inspire confidence. Win

Week 18: Eagles vs. Giants | Sunday, Jan. 8, TBD

The Eagles rested their starters last January ahead of the playoffs. If they have double-digit wins heading into the finale, they may have the same luxury again. Whatever the approach, a season sweep over the Giants could be in the cards. Win