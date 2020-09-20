The Rams' play-action game completely befuddled the Eagles defense in the first half. Jared Goff completed 13 of 14 passes for 158 yards and two TDs. The Eagles did a better job on him in the second half, but he still averaged nearly 10 yards per attempt and was sacked just once. Linebacker Nate Gerry got caught peeking in the backfield too long in the fourth quarter and gave up a 28-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Higbee after the Eagles had climbed back to within five points.