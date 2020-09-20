Miles Sanders got off to a rough start, rushing for just 9 yards on four carries in the first quarter and setting up the Rams' first touchdown with a fumble on the third play of the game. He rebounded with 61 yards on 12 carries in the second and third quarters and the Eagles averaged 4.7 yards per carry.
- Carson Wentz outplayed by Jared Goff, turnovers doom Eagles again, other quick takes in 37-19 loss | Marcus Hayes
- This Eagles season is looking like a major letdown after loss to the Rams | Mike Sielski
- Porous defense, Carson Wentz doom Eagles home opener, a 37-19 loss to the Rams that leaves team 0-2
Grade: C-plus
After last week’s eight-sack abomination, the Eagles went to a quicker passing game Sunday. They eliminated the sacks, but Carson Wentz averaged just 5.6 yards per attempt and threw two interceptions, including a bad one in the end zone. They played 12-personnel most of the game, but the Rams neutralized tight end Dallas Goedert (four catches for 30 yards) and took away the deep ball.
Grade: D
The Eagles, who held Washington to 2.2 yards per carry last week, struggled with all of the Rams' misdirection. They gave up 191 rushing yards and two TDs. After closing to within five points early in the fourth quarter, they got gashed for a costly 40-yard run right up the middle by Darrell Henderson.
Grade: F
The Rams' play-action game completely befuddled the Eagles defense in the first half. Jared Goff completed 13 of 14 passes for 158 yards and two TDs. The Eagles did a better job on him in the second half, but he still averaged nearly 10 yards per attempt and was sacked just once. Linebacker Nate Gerry got caught peeking in the backfield too long in the fourth quarter and gave up a 28-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Higbee after the Eagles had climbed back to within five points.
Grade: F
Jake Elliott converted both of his field goal attempts. Cameron Johnston averaged 60.5 yards on two punts, and Nate Gerry forced a Cooper Kupp fumble on one of those punts that the Eagles turned into a touchdown.
Grade: A
Their defense was supposed to be better this season. It’s not. Carson Wentz was supposed to take the next giant step in his development. He hasn’t. He’s got four interceptions in two games. That they lost Sunday isn’t a surprise. The Rams are a better team. That they lost it by 18 and gave up 37 points, though, that is a surprise.
Grade: D