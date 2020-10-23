The Eagles had 64 yards on 15 carries in the first half, but struggled to move the ball on the ground in the second half (just 32 yards on 11 carries). They were unable to convert a pair of third-and-ones. Carson Wentz was stopped on the first and Boston Scott was stopped on the second. Wentz continues to be an important part of the ground game. He had three more rushing first downs and notched his fifth rushing touchdown of the season.