The Eagles had 64 yards on 15 carries in the first half, but struggled to move the ball on the ground in the second half (just 32 yards on 11 carries). They were unable to convert a pair of third-and-ones. Carson Wentz was stopped on the first and Boston Scott was stopped on the second. Wentz continues to be an important part of the ground game. He had three more rushing first downs and notched his fifth rushing touchdown of the season.
Grade: C-plus
The best way to describe Carson Wentz’s performance Thursday night is schizophrenic. He opened the game by completing his first four passes as the Eagles drove down the field and scored. Then he completed just 17 of his next 35 passes and made some awful decisions, including his second-quarter interception on a horrible pass to John Hightower. Then he turns into Superman again in the fourth quarter and completes 5 of his last 6 passes, including touchdown throws to Greg Ward and Boston Scott.
Grade: B
A week after getting gashed for 108 rushing yards by Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Giants' Daniel Jones burned them for an 80-yard third-quarter run that set up a touchdown. Other than that, how’d you like the play, Mrs. Lincoln? Dion Lewis had a 19-yard run on a fourth-quarter scoring drive that put the Giants up by 11.
Grade: C-minus
Jalen Mills had a second-quarter interception to short-circuit a Giants drive, and Brandon Graham had a game-saving strip-sack late in the fourth quarter. But Daniel Jones did manage to complete 20 of 30 pass attempts and throw for two touchdowns for the first time since Week 1.
Grade: B-minus
Jake Elliott missed a 29-yard field goal attempt at the end of the first half. It was the first miss of his career from 30 yards or less and came on the heels of his 52-yard miss last week in the Eagles' two-point loss to the Ravens. The Eagles' punt coverage unit gave up a 14-yard return to Jabrill Peppers late in the first quarter that set up the Giants' first touchdown.
Grade: D
Four-for-13 on third down. Three-for-8 in the red zone. Three-for-8. Yeah, yeah, I know. The injuries. Carson Wentz, under pressure much of the game, made his share of poor decisions, including an up-for-grabs interception that killed an Eagles scoring drive. But he was Superman when it mattered and the Eagles are alive and well in the NFC.
Grade: C