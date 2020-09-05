The Eagles got their roster down to the required 53 players on Saturday, releasing eight players, including cornerback Sidney Jones, the team’s 2017 second-round draft pick.
Also released: defensive ends Shareef Miller and Joe Ostman, defensive tackle Reaquan Williams, cornerback Rasul Douglas, offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanagho, guard Sua Opeta, and tight end Noah Togiai. Some of those players are expected to wind up on the team’s practice squad, which has been expanded to 16 players this season because of the COVID pandemic.
Jones was considered one of the top corners in the ’17 draft until he ruptured his Achilles tendon at his Pro Day workout.
The Eagles took him in the second round knowing that his rookie season essentially would be a redshirt year. He played in just one game as a rookie.
He spent much of the next two years bothered by hamstring injuries. He went through a six-game stretch last season in which he played just four defensive snaps.
He got an opportunity late in the season, breaking up a key third-down pass in the Week 14 overtime win over the Giants. Two weeks later, he had a game-saving, fourth-down pass breakup in the end zone in a win over Dallas.
With starting corner Jalen Mills out with an ankle injury, he played 57 snaps in the division-clinching Week 17 win over the Giants. But he didn’t play a single snap a week later in the first-round playoff loss to Seattle.
Jones vowed that he would have a breakout season in 2020. “It’s going to be different next year for me, for sure,” he said in January. “My time is going to come. I’m going to work hard, and things are going to be different for me next year.”
But Jones spent much of the Eagles’ short training camp in a familiar place, on the sideline hurt. The team just didn’t have any faith that he could stay healthy.
Miller was the team’s fourth-round pick out of Penn State last season. He didn’t play a single defensive snap as a rookie and didn’t show much improvement in training camp.
Douglas, a third-round pick in the 2017 draft, played 500-plus snaps in each of the last two seasons, starting 18 games in his three years with the team. But he was an inconsistent, undisciplined player who defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz didn’t have a lot of trust in.
Roster
Offense
QB (3): Jalen Hurts, Nate Sudfeld, Carson Wentz
RB (3): Corey Clement, Miles Sanders, Boston Scott
WR (7): J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, John Hightower, DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Jalen Reagor, Greg Ward, Quez Watkins
TE (2): Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert
OL (8): Jack Driscoll, Nate Herbig, Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, Jason Peters, Matt Pryor, Isaac Seumalo
Defense and Special Teams
DE (6): Genard Avery, Derek Barnett, Vinny Curry, Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Casey Toohill
DT (4): Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Malik Jackson, Hassan Ridgeway
LB (6): Shaun Bradley, T.J. Edwards, Nathan Gerry, Duke Riley, Alex Singleton, Davion Taylor
CB (5): Craig James, Cre’Von LeBlanc, Avonte Maddox, Nickell Robey-Coleman, Darius Slay
S (6): Marcus Epps, Rudy Ford, Rodney McLeod, Jalen Mills, Will Parks, K’Von Wallace
ST (3): Jake Elliott (K), Cameron Johnston (P), Rick Lovato (LS)