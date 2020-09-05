The Eagles have offered to trade wide receiver Alshon Jeffery in discussions with other NFL teams before Saturday’s 53-man roster deadline, two independent NFL sources said.
Jeffery has essentially been on the market since early last season. But if the Eagles had trouble moving the 30-year-old receiver then — before controversy and injury lowered his stock — it’s unlikely they’ll get many offers now.
The biggest obstacle to dealing Jeffery, though, is his contract. He is slated to earn $9.91 million in base salary this season. The four-year, $52.25 million extension he was awarded in Dec. 2017 hasn’t aged well. The Eagles may have just released him this offseason had he not suffered a Lisfranc foot injury Dec. 9.
Jeffery was placed on the physically unable to perform list before training camp and hasn’t practiced this summer. He has been in attendance and has occasionally caught passes without moving much. A recent report said that he had lost 10-15 pounds, was in great shape, and could possibly play this month.
But Jeffery will likely open the season on PUP, which would mean he wasn’t eligible to return to the roster until after Week 6.
The Eagles seemingly have more depth at receiver this year, although it’s an inexperienced group. Aside from 33-year-old DeSean Jackson, who is coming back from missing most of last season with a core muscle injury, the remaining receivers expected to make the roster have played in only a combined 23 NFL games.
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside played in 16 games as a rookie last season and Greg Ward played in seven. Rookies Jalen Reagor, John Hightower, and Quez Watkins are expected to make the roster. Reagor, the Eagles’ first round draft pick, suffered a shoulder injury last week and could miss the first several games of the season.
Jeffery hasn’t exactly lived up to expectations when the Eagles signed him as a free agent during the 2017 offseason. He was a valuable cog in the Super Bowl run that season, having played through a torn labrum injury, but he regressed the following two years.
Jeffery also became embroiled in controversy last October when a WIP-94.1 radio host and Eagles sideline reporter claimed that he was the source behind anonymous comments to ESPN that criticized quarterback Carson Wentz and the offense. Jeffery has denied he was the source.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson has declined to give a timetable on Jeffery’s return from injury. He was asked earlier this week if there was a chance his receiver could play in September.
“There’s always a chance,” Pederson said. “I want to make sure he’s obviously 100 percent or 105 percent, if that’s such a thing, before we put him out there. He’s working extremely hard. He wants to practice and play in games. It’s a long season.”