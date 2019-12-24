Rodgers spent training camp with the Eagles before getting cut by the team on Sept. 11. He was placed on injured reserve at the end of training camp after injuring his foot during a joint practice against the Baltimore Ravens. The 27-year-old tight end started his career with the Green Bay Packers before signing with the Eagles in 2017. Last year, he hurt his knee and was able to play in the team’s final seven games of the season, catching one pass for 7 yards. He caught eight touchdown passes in his sophomore season with the Packers but has only had three since then.