Howie Roseman and Doug Pederson have likely never faced a cut-down day as daunting.

With spring workouts canceled, training camp shortened, and the preseason wiped out, opportunities for evaluation have been limited. The Eagles’ decision-makers just won’t have as much information on players as they’ve had previously when the deadline arrives at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The NFL has made concessions to teams to allow for some flexibility because of the truncated offseason and to help with possible COVID-19-related absences. The practice squad will be increased from 10 to 16 and players on injured reserve can now return after just three weeks.

There will likely be significant movement around the league 24 hours later, when teams can reshape their rosters before Week 1 preparations. Roseman has almost always made moves in that window, which hasn’t boded well for bubble guys who thought they had the team made.

But here’s one beat reporter’s projection for how the Eagles’ 53-man roster will look initially:

Quarterbacks

On roster (3): Carson Wentz, Nate Sudfeld, Jalen Hurts

Cut: None

The only question here is, who’s the backup? Sudfeld should hold on to the job to start the season, and if needed in a pinch. But the feeling here is that Hurts will eventually assume the No. 2 role and may even claim it early if Wentz were to suffer a long-term injury.

Running backs

On roster (3): Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Corey Clement

Cut Thursday: Elijah Holyfield, Adrian Killins, Michael Warren

Pederson loves running backs and has never opened a season with fewer than four. Another could be added off waivers, but Holyfield and Killins should be safe from practice squad poaching if the Eagles need a Saturday call-up.

Wide receivers

On roster (6): DeSean Jackson, Jalen Reagor, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, John Hightower, Greg Ward, Quez Watkins

Physically unable to perform list: Alshon Jeffery

Cut Thursday: Deontay Burnett, Travis Fulgham, Manasseh Bailey, Marcus Green

Seven is a lot, so Burnett, who had a good camp, was the odd man out. Jeffery could be activated, but if not, he’ll stay on PUP and won’t be eligible to return until after Week 6.

Tight ends

On roster (3): Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, Noah Togiai

Injured reserve: Josh Perkins

Cut: Caleb Wilson

Cut Thursday: Tyrone Swoopes

Two- and three-tight-end packages are an integral part of Pederson’s offense, and Perkins’ injury opens the door for Togiai, an undrafted rookie.

Offensive linemen

On roster (9): Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo, Jason Peters, Matt Pryor, Jordan Mailata, Nate Herbig, Jack Driscoll, Prince Tega Wanogho

Physically unable to perform list: Brandon Brooks

Injured reserve: Andre Dillard

Cut: Sua Opeta

Cut Thursday: Luke Juriga, Julian Good-Jones

The Eagles kept as many as 11 O-linemen four years ago, but they lack depth this year after injuries to Brooks and Dillard. Uncertainty at left tackle, if Peters inexplicably stays at right guard, could force Roseman to deal for an experienced alternative.

Defensive ends

On roster (6): Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Josh Sweat, Vinny Curry, Casey Toohill, Genard Avery

Injured reserve: Daeshon Hall

Cut: Joe Ostman, Shareef Miller, Matt Leo

Miller was a fourth-round pick last year, but he’s far behind the other deep reserves as a pass rusher. Joe Ostman should cancel out Avery -- and maybe he does -- but Roseman is unlikely to admit two mistakes at one position.

Defensive tackles

On roster (4): Fletcher Cox, Malik Jackson, Javon Hargrave, Hassan Ridgeway

Cut: Anthony Rush, Raequan Williams, T.Y. McGill

Aside from quarterback and the specialists, this is the easiest position to predict, assuming Hargrave’s pectoral muscle strain is healed soon.

Linebackers

On roster (5): Nate Gerry, Duke Riley, T.J. Edwards, Davion Taylor, Shaun Bradley

Cut: Alex Singleton

Linebackers make for good special-teams players and the Eagles have plenty of options. As for actual linebackers, that’s another story. Singleton deserves to make the team, but as pointed out in Unforgiven, deserve’s got nothing to do with it, especially when it comes to the NFL.

Cornerbacks

On roster (6): Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, Nickell Robey-Coleman, Cre’Von LeBlanc, Sidney Jones, Rasul Douglas

Cut: Craig James, Michael Jacquet, Trevor Williams

Six corners doesn’t seem like much considering the position was besieged by injury over the previous two seasons. Jones and/or Douglas could be trade bait, but there aren’t likely to be many offers. James could sneak ahead of either. Jones, hurt again this camp, is hanging by a second-round thread.

Safeties

On roster (5): Rodney McLeod, Jalen Mills, Will Parks, K’Von Wallace, Rudy Ford

Cut: Marcus Epps

Cut Thursday: Grayland Arnold, Elijah Riley

The Parks hamstring injury may compel the Eagles to keep Ford, who would conceivably fill the big nickel/dime defensive back on defense. Arnold’s lack of experience hurt his chances, but he’s a prime practice squad candidate.

Specialists

On roster (3): Jake Elliott, Cameron Johnston, Rick Lovato

Cut: None

The Eagles decided against camp competition, and considering the circumstances and the threesome’s track record, rightfully so.