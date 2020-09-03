Howie Roseman and Doug Pederson have likely never faced a cut-down day as daunting.
With spring workouts canceled, training camp shortened, and the preseason wiped out, opportunities for evaluation have been limited. The Eagles’ decision-makers just won’t have as much information on players as they’ve had previously when the deadline arrives at 4 p.m. Saturday.
The NFL has made concessions to teams to allow for some flexibility because of the truncated offseason and to help with possible COVID-19-related absences. The practice squad will be increased from 10 to 16 and players on injured reserve can now return after just three weeks.
There will likely be significant movement around the league 24 hours later, when teams can reshape their rosters before Week 1 preparations. Roseman has almost always made moves in that window, which hasn’t boded well for bubble guys who thought they had the team made.
But here’s one beat reporter’s projection for how the Eagles’ 53-man roster will look initially:
On roster (3): Carson Wentz, Nate Sudfeld, Jalen Hurts
Cut: None
The only question here is, who’s the backup? Sudfeld should hold on to the job to start the season, and if needed in a pinch. But the feeling here is that Hurts will eventually assume the No. 2 role and may even claim it early if Wentz were to suffer a long-term injury.
On roster (3): Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Corey Clement
Cut Thursday: Elijah Holyfield, Adrian Killins, Michael Warren
Pederson loves running backs and has never opened a season with fewer than four. Another could be added off waivers, but Holyfield and Killins should be safe from practice squad poaching if the Eagles need a Saturday call-up.
On roster (6): DeSean Jackson, Jalen Reagor, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, John Hightower, Greg Ward, Quez Watkins
Physically unable to perform list: Alshon Jeffery
Cut Thursday: Deontay Burnett, Travis Fulgham, Manasseh Bailey, Marcus Green
Seven is a lot, so Burnett, who had a good camp, was the odd man out. Jeffery could be activated, but if not, he’ll stay on PUP and won’t be eligible to return until after Week 6.
On roster (3): Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, Noah Togiai
Injured reserve: Josh Perkins
Cut: Caleb Wilson
Cut Thursday: Tyrone Swoopes
Two- and three-tight-end packages are an integral part of Pederson’s offense, and Perkins’ injury opens the door for Togiai, an undrafted rookie.
On roster (9): Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo, Jason Peters, Matt Pryor, Jordan Mailata, Nate Herbig, Jack Driscoll, Prince Tega Wanogho
Physically unable to perform list: Brandon Brooks
Injured reserve: Andre Dillard
Cut: Sua Opeta
Cut Thursday: Luke Juriga, Julian Good-Jones
The Eagles kept as many as 11 O-linemen four years ago, but they lack depth this year after injuries to Brooks and Dillard. Uncertainty at left tackle, if Peters inexplicably stays at right guard, could force Roseman to deal for an experienced alternative.
On roster (6): Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Josh Sweat, Vinny Curry, Casey Toohill, Genard Avery
Injured reserve: Daeshon Hall
Cut: Joe Ostman, Shareef Miller, Matt Leo
Miller was a fourth-round pick last year, but he’s far behind the other deep reserves as a pass rusher. Joe Ostman should cancel out Avery -- and maybe he does -- but Roseman is unlikely to admit two mistakes at one position.
On roster (4): Fletcher Cox, Malik Jackson, Javon Hargrave, Hassan Ridgeway
Cut: Anthony Rush, Raequan Williams, T.Y. McGill
Aside from quarterback and the specialists, this is the easiest position to predict, assuming Hargrave’s pectoral muscle strain is healed soon.
On roster (5): Nate Gerry, Duke Riley, T.J. Edwards, Davion Taylor, Shaun Bradley
Cut: Alex Singleton
Linebackers make for good special-teams players and the Eagles have plenty of options. As for actual linebackers, that’s another story. Singleton deserves to make the team, but as pointed out in Unforgiven, deserve’s got nothing to do with it, especially when it comes to the NFL.
On roster (6): Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, Nickell Robey-Coleman, Cre’Von LeBlanc, Sidney Jones, Rasul Douglas
Cut: Craig James, Michael Jacquet, Trevor Williams
Six corners doesn’t seem like much considering the position was besieged by injury over the previous two seasons. Jones and/or Douglas could be trade bait, but there aren’t likely to be many offers. James could sneak ahead of either. Jones, hurt again this camp, is hanging by a second-round thread.
On roster (5): Rodney McLeod, Jalen Mills, Will Parks, K’Von Wallace, Rudy Ford
Cut: Rudy Ford, Marcus Epps
Cut Thursday: Grayland Arnold, Elijah Riley
The Parks hamstring injury may compel the Eagles to keep Ford, who would conceivably fill the big nickel/dime defensive back on defense. Arnold’s lack of experience hurt his chances, but he’s a prime practice squad candidate.
On roster (3): Jake Elliott, Cameron Johnston, Rick Lovato
Cut: None
The Eagles decided against camp competition, and considering the circumstances and the threesome’s track record, rightfully so.