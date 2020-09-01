Eagles coach Doug Pederson did not deny Tuesday that Jason Peters wants more money to switch back from right guard to left tackle. He sort of stepped around the question, saying he didn’t “know where these reports come from.”
Asked directly whether he thought Peters would play left tackle if the coach told him to, Pederson said they would have to have a “private conversation” if that were to take place.
- Can the Eagles really afford not to accede to Jason Peters’ demand for more money to play left tackle?
- Jeffrey Lurie optimistic Eagles fans will be in the stands at the Linc later this season, talks DeSean Jackson’s anti-Semitic posts
- Source confirms ’small’ shoulder tear for Jalen Reagor; Eagles’ first-round rookie will miss season opener
But Pederson worked hard to sell the idea he rolled out Saturday, after left tackle Andre Dillard was diagnosed with a left biceps tear that will require surgery. Pederson said Peters, 38, has “gotten comfortable” practicing at right guard and that the Eagles have other legitimate options at left tackle, starting with Matt Pryor and including Jordan Mailata.
Pryor had a hard time in Sunday’s scrimmage against backup defensive end Josh Sweat. Pederson said he didn’t make much of that performance, given that Pryor has spent training camp practicing at the second-team right-guard spot.
Pryor, 25, was a sixth-round pick in 2018 from TCU. He has played 148 Eagles snaps, all at right guard, 69 of them in the playoff loss to Seattle.