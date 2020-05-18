Rodney McLeod and his wife Erika aren’t used to being referred to as the “old people," but their roles in Philadelphia have changed.
Rodney is entering his fifth season as an Eagles safety. With Malcolm Jenkins gone, he’s the elder statesman in the secondary. Erika is a medical assistant at Mount Airy, working to become a physician’s assistant. The McLeods joined Inquirer Live at Lunch to discuss their lives during the coronavirus pandemic, community work, Rodney’s new role, and the outlook for the 2020 Eagles.
“It’s a little weird hearing that we’re the old people," Erika said. "He’s the oldest in the [position] room, but I get it.”
Rodney’s degree of fame in Philly has led to the McLeods’ making their presence felt in the community. Through their nonprofit organization, Change Our Youth Foundation, they aim to eliminate barriers in health care and education by creating resources in local communities. Their first commitment was $25,000 to the Philabundance food bank, to help alleviate hunger during the pandemic.
They have actively also helped frontline workers at testing sites and hospitals by delivering food and providing lunches.
“It’s great to see that something as simple as a sandwich or pizza can really bring joy to these people, so that’s all we are trying to encourage,” Rodney said.
“In these low-income areas, you see that the gap is there and you see what the need is,” Erika added. “We spoke with a few medical professionals and just [had] an open conversation about what we are missing during this COVID-19 time."
If the Eagles are to take the next step as a contender, the secondary will have to improve. In Jenkins’ departure for New Orleans, the Eagles lost a three-time Pro Bowler. But McLeod believes the new additions and changes will help improve the 22nd-ranked pass defense from 2019.
“It’s going to be a well-put-together secondary,” McLeod said. “This is probably one of the deepest secondaries I’ve been around from a depth standpoint at every position. It’s going to be a battle, so I’m looking forward to it."
One of the most notable changes is moving Jalen Mills to safety. He played his first four seasons at cornerback, but Mills did play two seasons at safety in college.
“I think Mills is going to be able to make that transition very well,” McLeod said. “He’s a very smart guy, very high IQ. He’ll bring that physicality over to safety. He’s very versatile and everybody knows he plays with a lot of passion and energy, so I’m just excited for this new beginning for him.”
McLeod described the new group of wide receivers as fast and explosive but said he expects the secondary to “lock them down" in practice.
The Eagles have virtual workout meetings Monday-Thursday, the defensive backs meet for about 30 minutes, and there are two full team meetings each week with head coach Doug Pederson. McLeod said he hasn’t had a chance to speak with K’Von Wallace, the fourth-round rookie safety from Clemson, because the rookies are in separate meetings.
McLeod confidently spoke about the Eagles’ chances of making the Super Bowl, citing Carson Wentz, the return of Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson to lead the wide receivers, and how the defensive line and secondary will work off each other to make plays.
“Book your ticket, book your plane,” McLeod said of Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla. “You can get a good deal right now I’m sure, so book your flights right now and meet me there.”