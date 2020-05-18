View this post on Instagram

We are proud to announce, our initial commitment of $25,000. The beneficiary of this initial Commitment will be the @philabundance Food Bank. We are fighting to prevent a Hunger Pandemic, to those most vulnerable, while we fight this current COVID-19 pandemic. We encourage you all to join our fight by making a donation at www.ChangeOurFuture.org today. Any and every donation will help us as a city, get through this together.