Eagles safety Rodney McLeod and his wife Erika are partnering with WHYY to launch the initiative Game Changers, which will empower the Greater Philadelphia community and youth through education.
The partners will focus on lifelong learning, leadership, amplifying voices and perseverance.
“We are beyond thrilled to partner with our friends at WHYY as we introduce and implement the Game Changers initiative throughout our region,” Rodney McLeod said in a statement. “Both my wife Erika and I believe that advancing educational programs and providing a platform for youth to amplify their voice is essential to lifelong learning; and we are honored to lead this effort by challenging others to get involved and become the change we all desire to see within our communities.”
The McLeods will enlist influencers to support the expansion, development and distribution of long-term, sustainable resources for elementary through higher education and lifelong learning.
Throughout Rodney’s five years as an Eagle, the McLeod’s have been pillars in the Philadelphia community. Through their nonprofit organization, Change Our Youth Foundation, they’re eliminating barriers in health care and education by creating resources in local communities. Their first commitment was $25,000 to the Philabundance food bank, to help alleviate hunger during the pandemic.
McLeod has also been a game changer on the field at safety, too. He leads the team in passes defended (3), second in tackles (26) and had a crucial 21-yard interception return against the 49ers last Sunday.