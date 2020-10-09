“We are beyond thrilled to partner with our friends at WHYY as we introduce and implement the Game Changers initiative throughout our region,” Rodney McLeod said in a statement. “Both my wife Erika and I believe that advancing educational programs and providing a platform for youth to amplify their voice is essential to lifelong learning; and we are honored to lead this effort by challenging others to get involved and become the change we all desire to see within our communities.”