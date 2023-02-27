Eagles to interview Sean Desai a second time for defensive coordinator position

The Eagles are expected to talk with Sean Desai on Monday for a second, in-person interview for the team’s vacant defensive coordinator position, according to a report from the NFL Network.

Desai, the Seahawks’ associate head coach and defensive assistant, previously served as the Bears defensive coordinator during the 2021 season. From 2013-21, Desai had several coaching roles with the Bears; he worked previously under new Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, whom the Eagles temporarily hired as an assistant this season.

A native of Shelton, Conn., Desai, 39, earned his doctorate in educational administration from Temple, where he served as a defensive and special teams coach from 2006-10 in his first coaching job.

During Desai’s lone year as Bears defensive coordinator, Chicago finished sixth in total defense, third in pass defense, and 23rd in run defense. Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn led the NFC that season with a career-high 18½ sacks.