Instead, they’ve got one lineman who’s so old he played when his Air Jordans weren’t retro. They’ve got another linemen they’re pretty sure they don’t want to play anywhere. They’ve got a third lineman who’s actually never played anywhere. And their best lineman spent the first part of training camp on the COVID-19 list, then spent the last part nursing an upper-body injury, so who knows what sort of shape he’ll be in when the Birds open at Washington on Sunday.