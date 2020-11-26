Wentz is having the worst season of his career. The only QBs with a lower passer rating than Wentz’s 73.3 are the Broncos’ Drew Lock (67.5) and the Jets’ Sam Darnold (65.9). He has an NFL-high 18 turnovers (14 interceptions, four lost fumbles) and has been sacked 40 times, also the most in the league. It’s not all his fault. He’s been playing behind an injury-ravaged offensive line he doesn’t trust and is throwing to a bunch of young receivers he also doesn’t seem to trust. The Eagles have converted a league-worst 22.2% of their third downs in the last five games. Wentz has completed just 16 of his 36 third-down attempts in those five games. WR Travis Fulgham, who had 29 catches for 435 yards and four TDs in his first five games after being promoted from the practice squad, has disappeared the last two weeks. He was targeted 12 times and had two catches for 16 yards. One thing to keep an eye on: the Eagles are expected to get TE Zach Ertz back Monday night. It will be the first time Wentz will have had both Ertz and Dallas Goedert since the first quarter of their Week 3 tie with the Bengals. In the first two games, with both of them healthy, the Eagles used 12-personnel 67.6% of the time. Since then, they’ve used it just 23.1%. And with the way Richard Rodgers has played lately – 12 catches, 16.1 yards per catch in the last three games – they may even use a fair share of 13-personnel. The Seahawks’ pass defense isn’t very good. They’re 30th in opponent completion percentage (69.7), 28th in opponent yards per attempt (8.0), and have given up the second-most pass plays of 20 yards or more (43). The trouble is the Eagles have the fifth-fewest 20-plus yard pass plays (24). In their last three games, the Seahawks have a 113.4 opponent passer rating with five TDs and no interceptions.