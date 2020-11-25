“It wasn’t so much the tent. I didn’t need to be evaluated,” Kelce said. “I knew what was wrong, I knew what had happened, so what’s the point of me going into a tent, for you to tell me what I already know? That was part of it, and then another part was just being upset with the situation. … Obviously, this is a big game. I don’t want to come out. I don’t want to miss time. There’s guys counting on me.”