When the Seahawks couldn’t reach the goal line at the end of Sunday night’s NFC West title matchup with San Francisco, they inadvertently allowed the Eagles to reach a goal of their own.
Seattle, the Eagles’ opponent in Sunday’s NFC wild-card game at Lincoln Financial Field, was the only one of their 15 NFC rivals the Eagles had never played in the postseason.
The Eagles’ postseason history began on Dec. 21, 1947, when they shut out the Steelers, 21-0, and runs through the Jan. 13, 2019, loss to the Saints. In that span, they faced every current conference opponent except Seattle.
Philadelphia met seven of them four times each (Bears, Giants, Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Vikings and Cowboys), three others on three occasions (Cardinals, Rams and Packers) and four teams just once (Redskins, Lions, 49ers and Panthers).
Here are a few more Eagles postseason facts:
RECORD VS. NFC: 21-20.
RECORD VS. AFC: 2-2.
BEST RECORD VS. AN OPPONENT: 4-0 (Minnesota), 3-1 (Bears).
WORST RECORD VS. AN OPPONENT: 1-3 (Dallas and New Orleans).
LONGEST WIN STREAK: 4 (Atlanta, Minnesota and New England in 2017 playoffs, Chicago in 2018 opener.)
LONGEST LOSING STREAK: 5 (Oakland in the ’80 season’s Super Bowl, the Giants in ’81, the Bears in ’88, the Rams in ’89 and the Redskins in ’90.)
MOST WINS IN A DECADE: 10 (2000s).
MOST LOSSES IN A DECADE: 8 (2000s).
OPPONENTS WHO’VE CHANGED CITIES: Cardinals (Chicago and Arizona), Rams (Los Angeles and St. Louis)
BEST WINNING PERCENTAGE IN A DECADE: 1.000. (1-0, 1960s).
WORST WINNING PERCENTAGE IN A DECADE: .333 (1-2, 1970s); (2-4, 1990s, 1980s).
DECADES WITHOUT A PLAYOFF GAME: 1930s, 1950s.
LONGEST GAP BETWEEN POSTSEASONS: 18 years (1960-78).
LONGEST GAP BETWEEN GAMES WITH AN NFC OPPONENT: 61 years (Arizona, 1948 to 2009).