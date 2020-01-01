The Eagles signed a familiar name Wednesday — wide receiver Shelton Gibson.
Gibson, a 2017 fifth-round pick by the Eagles out of West Virginia, was released by the team in August. He played in 15 games during his two seasons with the team, mostly on special teams. He had just three catches.
The 5-foot-11, 191-pound Gibson was a productive receiver at West Virginia, averaging 22.6 yards per catch. He had 17 touchdown receptions in 2015-16. But he struggled to get his arms around Doug Pederson’s offense, and also was hampered by injuries. He was sidelined with an ankle injury this summer when the Eagles decided to release him.
Gibson fills the roster spot that opened up when the Eagles placed Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks on injured reserve Wednesday. Brooks has a dislocated shoulder.
The Eagles’ wide-receiving corps has been decimated by injuries. Their top three wideouts — DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, and Nelson Agholor — all are hurt. Three of their current wideouts — Greg Ward, Robert Davis, and Deontay Burnett — are former practice-squad players.