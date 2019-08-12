John, thanks for your question. While I agree that the Eagles could use a “stud linebacker," I don’t see it as important in their scheme as, say, having a stud defensive lineman (Fletcher Cox) or a stud defensive back (Malcolm Jenkins). They would love to draft a linebacker who develops into being an elite talent, but they just aren’t going to invest in a position that isn’t as vital in Jim Schwartz’s defense, and is of decreasing importance in the pass-happy NFL. The Eagles may have three linebackers on the field together less than 25 percent of the time this season. They may even have less than two on the field together more than they have three.