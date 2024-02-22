Eagles sign tight end Albert Okwuegbunam to one-year deal

The Eagles have signed tight end Albert Okwuegbunam to a one-year deal, a league source confirmed to The Inquirer.

ESPN was first to report the news of the extension.

Okwuegbunam, who turns 26 in April, was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year on March 13, but the Eagles opted to bring him back as potential depth in the tight ends room. He played 57 offensive snaps through four games in 2023 and was targeted once.

On Dec. 30, one day before the penultimate game of the regular season against the Arizona Cardinals, the Eagles placed Okwuegbunam on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. The move opened up a roster spot for nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox to return from a torn pectoral muscle.

The Eagles acquired Okwuegbunam via trade from the Denver Broncos on Aug. 29, 2023, shortly before the roster cutdown deadline later that day. The Broncos had intended to cut Okwuegbunam, but the trade prevented him from hitting waivers.

Okwuegbunam was selected by the Broncos in the fourth round, No. 118 overall, of the 2020 draft out of Missouri. He played 26 games for the Broncos over three seasons, collecting 546 yards and four touchdowns on 54 receptions.

With Okwuegbunam’s extension, general manager Howie Roseman has addressed the Eagles’ lone pending unrestricted free agent at tight end. Jack Stoll is a restricted free agent.