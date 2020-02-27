It’s unlikely to end on warm and fuzzy terms, of course. When WIP host and Eagles sideline reporter Howard Eskin pointed his Super Bowl-ring-clad finger at Jeffery as the source of the anonymous anti-Wentz backbiting that seeped out of the locker room last season, it did more than confirm what everyone around the team already suspected. It cast Jeffery as the worst kind of football rat, the kind who would speak in less-than-complimentary terms about the franchise quarterback. It didn’t matter that Jeffery’s alleged criticism of Wentz — that the Eagles should simplify the offense and that Wentz should check down more — was relatively tepid. Or that players talk to reporters off the record or on background about their teammates all the time. Or that it’s the height of naivete to think that all players in every NFL locker room, including the starting quarterback and one of his top wide receivers, are the best of buddies.