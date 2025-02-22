Hungry for more Eagles Super Bowl content? Don’t worry. Here’s what’s ahead.

Hey, I don’t know if you’ve heard, but the Eagles won the Super Bowl! It’s been hard to tell, I know. You’d think such a major milestone in Philadelphia sports — one that has united the entire region in its joy over the victory, its admiration for Saquon Barkley, and its gratitude for the greatest team in franchise history — would attract some coverage and attention.

Yet it’s as if the Eagles’ 40-22 destruction of the Chiefs earlier this month never happened. Within minutes of the game’s final whistle, people just seemed to move on with their lives. No celebration. No reliving and savoring the big game’s big moments. Nothing.

Fear not, though. This collective indifference toward such a momentous event will not last. We in the media will be churning out Eagles content from now until the start of training camp and beyond.

Here’s some of what you should expect:

At The Inquirer, Jeff McLane records a podcast in which he reveals that Dom DiSandro calls all the Eagles’ offensive plays, has made every draft pick since 2022, and signed Zack Baun and Mekhi Becton.

EJ Smith travels to Houston to interview Jalen Hurts’ father, Averion, who tells Smith that when Jalen was in kindergarten, he once roundhouse-kicked a classmate in the face after losing a game of Candy Land.

Olivia Reiner reports that, during clean-out day at the NovaCare Complex, C.J. Gardner-Johnson dropped exactly 23 F-bombs while thanking the equipment managers and custodial staff for all their hard work.

Marcus Hayes pens a column accusing the Eagles of “not being committed to winning” for failing to acquire Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett and Dallas’ Micah Parsons during Super Bowl LIX.

Matt Breen tells the heartwarming story of every small child who attended an Eagles game this season. The standard length for each story is 800 words, but every kid from Somerton or Fox Chase gets 1,600.

Alex Coffey profiles a 105-year-old Eagles fan named Betsy whose favorite player is that nice young man, Harold Carmichael.

On WIP, Dick Vermeil begins weeping while discussing a block that Sydney Brown threw during a Week 7 kickoff return. Ray Didinger explains that the 2024 Eagles are actually the third-best team in franchise history, behind the 1949 NFL champs and every team Tommy McDonald was on.

Ron Jaworski asserts that Hurts has surpassed Donovan McNabb and Sam Bradford to become the best Eagles quarterback of all time, and Eliot Shorr-Parks argues that Hurts is not only better than Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes but would pin either of them in a Greco-Roman wrestling match. “Gnarly, man,” Jon Ritchie says.

At NBC Sports Philadelphia, Reuben Frank crunches the numbers to determine that the Eagles are one of just three NFL teams since the AOL-Time Warner merger to win at least 10 games with an average margin of victory of at least 8.5 points against opponents whose defensive ranking was higher than the square root of 177.

Michael Barkann declares that there will never be another Eagles team with the same HEART, the same DEDICATION, and the same LOVE FOR THE FANS that this year’s team had … until next year’s team takes the field.

John Clark greets all the members of the Eagles’ organization at Philadelphia International Airport as they return from their post-Super Bowl vacations. “Coach,” Clark asks Vic Fangio near baggage claim in Terminal A West, “you just spent eight nights in Waikiki — trunks or briefs?” Fangio grunts, then blushes.

At CBS3, Pat Gallen follows A.J. Brown to a local Pizza Hut to watch him cash in his BOOK IT! Coupons.

At ESPN, Dan Orlovsky establishes a new standard for Hurts: If he continues to play brilliantly in Super Bowls, and if the Eagles continue to win those Super Bowls, he might someday be an elite quarterback.

Don Van Natta Jr. and Seth Wickersham complete a months-long investigation into the secrets behind Jennifer Slay’s banana pudding recipe.

Mike Greenberg laments that the Jets haven’t had a franchise quarterback since Joe Namath and delivers a seven-minute monologue urging them to trade three first-round picks for Kenny Pickett.

At Fox Sports, Colin Cowherd compares Hurts and Brown to an old married couple who sometimes argue over whether they used to own a Buick. No one understands the metaphor.

Nick Wright points out that the Chiefs shut down Barkley in Super Bowl LIX and assures his audience that (a) Barkley remains overrated and injury-prone, and (b) the Chiefs will beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LX. And Super Bowl LXI. And Super Bowl LXII. For starters.

On Ross Tucker’s YouTube podcast, Greg Cosell breaks down the coaching film to note that this season Hurts became a much better window thrower and was continually going to his secondary and tertiary reads against two-high-safety structure with quarters looks. Cosell then peels the skin off his own face to reveal that he is actually the GameTape-2000, a football-jargon-spouting cyborg. “Whoa,” Tucker says. “Awesome.”

Zach Berman writes a full-length book about each game of the Eagles’ 2024-25 season. He finishes all 21 manuscripts in six weeks.

NFL Films presents Tanner McKee: A Football Life.

Documentarian and Philly native Mike Tollin collaborates with Oliver Stone on a feature film examining the injury that Howie Roseman suffered during the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade, when a full can of beer struck him in the forehead. The film theorizes that Roseman was the target of a conspiracy of powerful, shadowy figures and institutions, including the CIA, Keith Hernandez, and John Mara.

As for me, I’ll be taking a leave of absence to write my next book: You Can’t Grow Flowers Without the Powers of Others: The Nick Sirianni Story. I wonder if he’ll bring his kids to our first interview.

