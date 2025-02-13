How to watch and stream the Eagles Super Bowl parade

Philadelphia will be jam-packed Friday with revelers looking to celebrate the Eagles’ Super Bowl win with the city’s planned victory parade, but you don’t have to be on Broad Street to join in on the festivities.

For those who are unable or unwilling to attend in person (plus out of state and international Birds fans!), fear not. There will be plenty of ways to watch the parade from your own space — or at least one local movie theater, if that’s your thing.

When does the parade start?

It all kicks off at 11 a.m. at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue, right near the South Philadelphia sports complex. Players, friends, family, and fans will then parade up Broad Street to City Hall, then hit the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to conclude the route at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Officials expect the procession to arrive at the museum’s famed Rocky Steps between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m., with official ceremonies slated to begin around 2 p.m. The program is slated to wrap up around 3:15 p.m.

How many people are going?

Officials have estimated a million or more people could come to Philadelphia for Friday’s parade — a figure that would significantly outnumber some official attendee counts for the 2018 parade, which were about 700,000 people.

Where can I watch and stream the Eagles victory parade?

Your best bet will likely be local news stations like 6abc, NBC Philadelphia, Fox 29, and CBS Philadelphia, which will air parade coverage on their respective TV channels. Most, if not all, will also have live coverage available online, and via various streaming apps. If you don’t want to miss a minute, Fox 29 will begin its parade coverage starting at 4 a.m. on Good Day Philadelphia.

WHYY, meanwhile, will radio broadcast parade speeches at 90.9-FM, and feature live coverage on its website. SportsRadio 94.1 WIP will also have radio coverage starting at 6 a.m.

On a more national level, the NFL Network will broadcast the parade and surrounding celebration, which will be available to stream via NFL.com. The Eagles, meanwhile, posted videos from players’ speeches during the 2018 Super Bowl celebration, and are likely to do so again via their YouTube channel.

For a more bird’s-eye view, check EarthCam, which live streams overhead aerial views from major events. They covered the 2018 parade, and are likely to do so again.

Closer to the event, it’ll be worth checking on social media livestreams, including from TikTok. Visit www.tiktok.com/live to see if streams are available.

But if you just have to get out of the house, and don’t necessarily want to head to Broad Street, there’s always the Regal King of Prussia movie theater. That location will live stream the parade on the big screen, with doors set to open at 9 a.m. A spokesperson said the theater would livestream a local TV network broadcast, and would “defer to the highest quality stream” of the bunch when determining what station to use.

Attendance is free, but seats are on a first-come, first-served basis.

And yes, the bar will be open.