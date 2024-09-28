Eagles vs. Bucs predictions: Experts make their picks for the Week 4 matchup

After a 15-12 win over the New Orleans Saints last week, the Eagles are heading to Tampa to take on Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers in a wild-card rematch. Despite the team’s shorthanded receiving corps — DeVonta Smith was ruled out of Sunday’s game and A.J. Brown is listed as questionable — key pieces like Dallas Goedert and Saquon Barkley stepped up in Week 3. Now, the injury-riddled Eagles have their sights set on Week 4.

The Birds are currently 1½-point favorites over the Bucs at FanDuel. The Bucs are coming off of blowout 26-7 loss to the Denver Broncos. After an encouraging 2-0 start to the season, the Bucs offense struggled against Denver’s defense, which led to Mayfield getting sacked seven times.

Will the Eagles keep their momentum going after a win over New Orleans? Will the Bucs bounce back after their first loss of the season? Here’s what local and national media experts are saying:

Inquirer beat writers

What do our own writers think about Sunday’s matchup? Here is some of Jeff McLane’s prediction, which is exactly what Eagles fans want to see …

The uncertainty with injuries adds more intrigue this Sunday. Even without Smith, Brown and Johnson, I think the Eagles’ strength up front will allow them to avenge the embarrassment in Tampa in January. Prediction: Eagles 26, Buccaneers 20 Jeff McLane

For the rest of McLane's prediction and a look at how the other writers are predicting this one,

National media predictions

Here’s what those around the country think about the Eagle’s chances this week …

ESPN: Seven out of ESPN’s 11 experts are picking the Birds to win this Sunday.

NFL.com: Three of five panelists for NFL.com picked the Eagles over the Bucs.

Bleacher Report: Two of Bleacher Report’s eight experts picked the Eagles to win.

CBS Sports: Four of eight panelists for CBS Sports are backing the Eagles.

Pro Football Talk: Mike Florio and Chris Simms both picked the Eagles to win, saying they saved their season with the win over New Orleans.

Sports Illustrated: Four of the eight Sports Illustrated experts picked the Eagles to win over the Bucs.

Sporting News: Sporting News picked the Eagles to get the win over the Bucs and improve to a 3-1 start.

Local media predictions

Here’s what local media in Philadelphia think will happen on Sunday …

Philly Voice: Beat writer Jimmy Kempski is picking the Eagles to win on the road.

Delaware Online: 12 of the 13 panelists chose the Eagles to win.