The Eagles’ single-game tickets will go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. and can purchased at ticketmaster.com.

There is a four-ticket limit per household. Tickets are available for the Eagles’ nine home regular-season games at Lincoln Financial Field, plus one preseason game.

The team also announced on Monday that it will hold one open training camp practice at the Linc on Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. Those tickets, which are priced at $10, will also go on sale at 10 a.m. There will also be an option to purchase a $25 VIP ticket that will provide fans with a special on-field experience before the workout.

All proceeds from tickets sale will benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Seating will come on a first-come, first-served basis. Children under the age of 2 will get in free and there will be no limit on the number of tickets purchased. Parking will be free.

Eagles training camp details

The Eagles open training camp on July 26 when players report to the NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia. The first practice will be the following day. The full schedule will be announced at a later date. A smaller number of fans and corporate sponsors will be invited to the workouts.

The preseason opens on Aug. 12 when the Eagles host the New York Jets at 7:30 p.m.

The Eagles open the regular season on the road at the Detroit Lions on Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. They then open at home on Sept. 19 vs. the Vikings at 8:30 p.m.

Their remaining eight home games are as follows: Oct. 2 vs. the Jaguars at 1 p.m., Oct. 16 vs. the Cowboys at 8:20 p.m., Oct. 30 vs. the Steelers at 1 p.m., Nov. 14 vs. the Commanders at 8:15 p.m., Nov. 27 vs. the Packers at 8:20 p.m., Dec. 4 vs. the Titans at 1 p.m., Jan. 1 vs. the Saints at 1 p.m., and on either Jan. 7 or 8 vs. the New York Giants at a time to be determined.