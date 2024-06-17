Skip to content
Eagles
Eagles single-game tickets go on sale Tuesday. Here’s where and how to get them.

In addition to game tickets, fans can also purchase tickets to the team’s open practice at the Linc through Ticketmaster.

Philadelphia Eagles fans dressed for the New Year during a game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles fans dressed for the New Year during a game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.Read moreYong Kim / Staff Photographer

The limited number of Eagles tickets that don’t belong to season-ticket holders go on sale to the general public Tuesday at 10 a.m., the team announced Monday morning.

Tickets for the lone home preseason game and eight home regular season games will be available at ticketmaster.com.

Fans can also purchase tickets for the team’s public practice at Lincoln Financial Field, which is Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m. General admission tickets for the practice are $10, with an option to pay $35 for a VIP ticket “that will provide fans with a special on-field experience before the start of practice,” the Eagles said in a press release.

That public practice comes in the second week of training camp. Players report to the NovaCare Complex on July 23.

Due to limited availability and high demand, the Eagles said fans should log onto Ticketmaster right at 10 a.m. Tuesday for the best chance at scoring tickets. There is a four-ticket limit per household.

Tickets and travel packages for the Eagles’ season opener in Brazil against Green Bay can be purchased through On Location, a hospitality partner of the NFL.

Eagles 2024 schedule

Week
1
Date
Sept. 6
Day
Friday
Opponent
vs. Packers (São Paulo, Brazil)
Time
8:15 p.m.
Week
2
Date
Sept. 16
Day
Monday
Opponent
vs. Falcons
Time
8:15 p.m.
Week
3
Date
Sept. 22
Day
Sunday
Opponent
at Saints
Time
1 p.m.
Week
4
Date
Sept. 29
Day
Sunday
Opponent
at Bucanneers
Time
1 p.m.
Week
5
Date
Day
Opponent
BYE
Time
Week
6
Date
Oct. 13
Day
Sunday
Opponent
vs. Browns
Time
1 p.m.
Week
7
Date
Oct. 20
Day
Sunday
Opponent
at Giants
Time
1 p.m.
Week
8
Date
Oct. 27
Day
Sunday
Opponent
at Bengals
Time
4:25 p.m.
Week
9
Date
Nov. 3
Day
Sunday
Opponent
vs. Jaguars
Time
8:20 p.m.
Week
10
Date
Nov. 10
Day
Sunday
Opponent
at Cowboys
Time
4:25 p.m.
Week
11
Date
Nov. 14
Day
Thursday
Opponent
vs. Commanders
Time
8:15 p.m.
Week
12
Date
Nov. 24
Day
Sunday
Opponent
at Rams
Time
8:20 p.m.
Week
13
Date
Dec. 1
Day
Sunday
Opponent
at Ravens
Time
4:25 p.m.
Week
14
Date
Dec. 8
Day
Sunday
Opponent
vs. Panthers
Time
1 p.m.
Week
15
Date
Dec. 15
Day
Sunday
Opponent
vs. Steelers
Time
4:25 p.m.
Week
16
Date
Dec. 22
Day
Sunday
Opponent
at Commanders
Time
1 p.m.
Week
17
Date
Dec. 29
Day
Sunday
Opponent
vs. Cowboys
Time
4:25 p.m.
Week
18
Date
Jan. 4 or 5
Day
Saturday or Sunday
Opponent
vs. Giants
Time
TBD