Eagles single-game tickets go on sale Tuesday. Here’s where and how to get them.

The limited number of Eagles tickets that don’t belong to season-ticket holders go on sale to the general public Tuesday at 10 a.m., the team announced Monday morning.

Tickets for the lone home preseason game and eight home regular season games will be available at ticketmaster.com.

Fans can also purchase tickets for the team’s public practice at Lincoln Financial Field, which is Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m. General admission tickets for the practice are $10, with an option to pay $35 for a VIP ticket “that will provide fans with a special on-field experience before the start of practice,” the Eagles said in a press release.

That public practice comes in the second week of training camp. Players report to the NovaCare Complex on July 23.

Due to limited availability and high demand, the Eagles said fans should log onto Ticketmaster right at 10 a.m. Tuesday for the best chance at scoring tickets. There is a four-ticket limit per household.

Tickets and travel packages for the Eagles’ season opener in Brazil against Green Bay can be purchased through On Location, a hospitality partner of the NFL.

Eagles 2024 schedule