The Eagles offense might have help on the way, but the defensive front is still thinning.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that Lane Johnson and Miles Sanders are both expected to practice Wednesday, and noted that he’s “optimistic” about Johnson’s chances to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
“I expect them to practice today,” Pederson said. “Lane and Miles will definitely get some practice time today and see where they’re at the end of today. As far as the game goes on Sunday, we’ve got some time. We’re optimistic that Lane can play.”
Both Sanders and Johnson were limited in practice last week and questionable leading into the team’s 27-17 loss to the Washington Football Team. Sanders didn’t travel with the team because of his hamstring injury, while Johnson tried to manage his hurt ankle during pregame warmups but ultimately couldn’t play.
The Eagles surrendered eight sacks with Jack Driscoll in Johnson’s place, with two or three of them caused by apparent miscommunications between Driscoll, right guard Nate Herbig, and running backs in pass protection.
Pederson said Driscoll will start in Johnson’s place again if the Pro Bowl tackle can’t go. Herbig, a 2019 undrafted free agent, didn’t get the same definitive vote of confidence after his first start.
“It’s Nate’s job right now and he has to do everything he can to keep that,” Pederson said.
Pederson said Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett will also be at practice Wednesday. The 2017 first-round pick was limited all last week after missing training camp with a hamstring injury. The team’s defensive front will be without both Javon Hargrave and Brandon Graham for at least Wednesday’s practice.
Hargrave was the team’s big free agency signing this offseason, agreeing to a three-year, $39 million contract to fortify the team’s defensive tackle rotation. He has missed all of training camp and the first week of practice because of a combination of a pectoral strain and a hamstring injury.
“He’s getting closer,” Pederson said. “I’m not going to put a timetable on it. We’re going to get him back when we get him back and, look, when we do get him back, he has missed some time. But at the same time, we’re going to put him right in there and he’ll be ready to go.”
Graham is still in the concussion protocol after leaving Sunday’s game with the head injury. The team also placed Vinny Curry on injured reserve Tuesday, further diminishing the defensive line depth.