Arcega-Whiteside played a bunch as a rookie, but Wentz often wasn’t looking his way. He appeared more polished in camp. He had lost some weight and said that his development made this year as opposed to last feels like night and day. But I was cautious in my practice notes about how much of an impact he would have. The Eagles have a lot of mouths to feed on offense, and Arcega-Whiteside is low on the pecking order behind Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, DeSean Jackson, Miles Sanders, and probably even rookies Jalen Reagor and John Hightower.