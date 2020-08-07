The Eagles are bringing Vinny Curry back for another go-around, an NFL source said Friday.
Curry, a free agent, signed a one-year contract and will be added to defensive end group that hasn’t undergone much change this offseason. The 32-year-old had a solid 2019 as a reserve for the Eagles. He played in all 16 games and registered five sacks, 12 quarterback hits and five tackles for loss.
Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett are slated to start at end. Curry joins a cast that includes Josh Sweat, Genard Avery, Shareef Miller, Joe Ostman, Daeshon Hall and seventh-round rookie Casey Toohill, who will vie for backup spots on the 53-man and gameday rosters.
Curry, a second-round pick in 2012, spent seven of his first eight seasons in the NFL in Philadelphia. Durability and effort have been hallmarks in his career and were factors in the Eagles re-signing him the last two years after he was released by the Buccaneers.
For his career, Curry has notched 29 1/2 sacks, 82 hits and 43 tackles for loss.
Toohill has been the only new addition at end this offseason. The Eagles did address the interior by signing free agent defensive tackle Javon Hargrave. Fletcher Cox and Malik Jackson are pegged to start inside, but either can bounce outside on pass downs.
Some fans have been clamoring for the Eagles to sign Jadeveon Clowney or trade for the Jaguars’ Yannick Ngakoue, but the team appears committed to its homegrown talent. Barnett has had a disappointing first three seasons, partly because of injuries, but the Eagles hope their former first round pick breaks out this season.
Sweat showed promise last season in his second year. Hall played sparingly and is currently on the PUP list. Ostman missed all of last season after he tore his ACL in camp. Miller didn’t play last season as a rookie, but is a fourth-round pick. The Eagles traded a fourth-round pick to the Browns for Avery last season, but he failed to make an immediate impact.
Curry adds to that depth.