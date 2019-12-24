I think the Eagles will be letting Nelson Agholor walk in free agency this offseason. I’d imagine there will be interest in him, but it might be mutually beneficial for the two parties to split up. Agholor was a major contributor to the 2017 Super Bowl run, but the rest of his Eagles tenure has been rocky. The team might try to move on from DeSean Jackson, too, but it’s daunting to think of letting go of three wideouts, especially with two under contract for next season. I think Jackson could be productive, especially if he’s not relied upon to be a main guy like he was this year. The Eagles can’t go into next season with him as the only speed at the position, but if they have depth, I think he can still be a good player.