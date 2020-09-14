Not everybody was miserable after the Eagles blew a game they had control of in Washington.
“It was a good game for us,” said Nick Bogdanovich, director of trading for William Hill sportsbooks. “One of the few.”
Bogdanovich said the Eagles “killed a lot of teasers and money-line parlays.” William Hill saw 68% of the money wagered in the game on the Eagles.
At PointsBet, the number was 86%.
Favorites went 6-3 in the early games, and the public loves betting the faves. The Patriots covering against Miami was a particular liability as Patrick Everson, of Covers.com, reported bets in Las Vegas of $525k and $275k on New England, which needed a touchdown with five minutes left to cover a seven-point spread.
The Eagles were six-point favorites and seemingly in control before Washington scored the game’s final 27 points.
“Huge win for the book,” said Pat Eichner of PointsBet.
Favorite Line Underdog (O/U)
Steelers 6 GIANTS (45), 7:15 p.m.
Titans 3 BRONCOS (41), 10:10 p.m.
Favorite Line Underdog (O/U)
BROWNS 7.5 Bengals (46), 8:20 p.m.
Favorite Line Underdog (O/U)
EAGLES 4 Rams (48), 1 p.m.
BUCCANEERS 8.5 Panthers (48.5), 1 p.m.
STEELERS 5.5 Broncos (43.5), 1 p.m.
COWBOYS 7 Falcons (50), 1 p.m.
49ers 6 JETS (43.5), 1 p.m.
Bills 3.5 DOLPHINS (43), 1 p.m.
COLTS 2.5 Vikings (46), 1 p.m.
PACKERS 5.5 Lions (46), 1 p.m.
BEARS 5.5 Giants (43), 1 p.m.
TITANS 11 Jaguars (43), 1 p.m.
CARDINALS 6.5 Washington (46), 4:05 p.m.
Ravens 6 TEXANS (53.5), 4:25 p.m.
Chiefs 6.5 CHARGERS (51), 4:25 p.m.
SEAHAWKS 3.5 Patriots (44), 8:20 p.m.
Favorite Line Underdog (O/U)
Saints 4.5 RAIDERS (50.5), 8:15 p.m.