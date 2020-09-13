When the Eagles got the ball at their 28 with a minute and 44 seconds left in the second quarter, it would have been nice to score even more points before halftime, but the main thing they had to do was not give Washington any hope. So Wentz’s first-down pass was a jump ball between Reagor and Washington corner Fabian Moreau, which Moreau won. The home team was in business, at the Eagles' 45.