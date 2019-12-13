The Eagles will have four starters in flux for Sunday’s game against Washington.
Nelson Agholor, Jordan Howard, Derek Barnett, and Ronald Darby are listed as questionable for the NFC East matchup at FedEx Field. Agholor hasn’t practiced all week with a knee injury he said he suffered during Week 6 against the Minnesota Vikings. He missed last Monday’s Giants game with the injury, and said he’s in a “stalemate” with his swollen knee.
Barnett also has missed practice all week after sitting during the Giants game with an ankle injury suffered the week prior against the Miami Dolphins. The defensive end was replaced by Vinny Curry, who played well against the Giants, sacking Eli Manning twice.
Howard is almost six weeks removed from suffering a shoulder stinger against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 3. Eagles coach Doug Pederson said the running back has yet to be cleared for contact. The 25-year-old was the leading rusher on the team before going down, with 525 yards this season, but Miles Sanders surpassed him against New York and sits at 565.
Darby popped up on the injury report Friday with a bad hip flexor after practicing all week, listed as a limited participant in practice. The 25-year-old defensive back struggled against the Giants, giving up two touchdowns to rookie receiver Darius Slayton.
The Eagles will be without starting right tackle Lane Johnson, who is “week-to-week” with a high-ankle sprain suffered against the Giants. Pederson said the team will go with Halapoulivaati Vaitai against Washington instead of trying to incorporate rookie tackle Andre Dillard back into the offensive line, whether on the right side or on the left with veteran Jason Peters sliding over to the right.
Peters offered to make the switch after Dillard struggled in replacing Johnson at right tackle against the Seattle Seahawks last month, but Pederson is going with Vaitai, a four-year veteran swing tackle who filled in for Peters during the Eagles’ 2017 Super Bowl run.
Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill and cornerback Jalen Mills were both full participants in practice Friday and are expected to play. Mills hurt his elbow against the Giants, and Grugier-Hill is coming back after being cleared for a concussion he initially lied about during the Dolphins game.