The Eagles beat Washington, which is what matters most. At least for many people around here. (Though not all that many fans in the D.C. area, judging from the latest debacle of empty seats at FedEx Field.)
For a whole lot of folks, though, the Birds’ backdoor cover mattered a lot, and maybe more. Twitter erupted when Nigel Bradham picked up Dwayne Haskins’ errant scoop pass and ran it to the end zone on the game’s last play.
There were other eruptions during the game, too. Here’s a look back at some of the best of them.
The day started out pretty well, especially for those of us who care about more than one kind of football.
Naturally, Ertz’s reward for this act of good karma was taking a cheap shot hit from Washington’s Monte Nicholson during the first quarter. Even some of the home fans knew it was too much.
Just past the midway point of the second quarter, Washington took a 14-10 lead. The score remained that for the rest of the half. Fans were justifiably not happy.
A fan who tweets a lot about the referees had this amusing moment of self-awareness:
The Eagles finally retook the lead with just over six minutes to go in the third quarter, when Carson Wentz threw a terrific touchdown pass to Miles Sanders.
Unfortunately, Washington went right back down the field and scored, as Adrian Peterson capped off a 10-play, 75-yard drive with a 10-yard run that left the Eagles’ defense flailing.
Miles Sanders was angry, too. He blasted through Washington’s defense for a 56-yard run on 3rd and 10, and a few plays later Carson Wentz threw a touchdown pass to Ertz.
The Eagles finally held Washington to a field goal, which shouldn’t really be an accomplishment, but is by this team’s standards.
Then Carson Wentz fumbled the ball away. Again. The reaction was obvious:
Washington then kicked another field goal to take a 27-24 lead. So it was up to Carson Wentz to lead another game-winning drive.
Dallas Goedert did his part, making a spectacular catch for a 20-yard gain.
Then Greg Ward did his part. Yes, really, Greg Ward. He caught a throw from Wentz and muscled his way to a first down, then hauled in a high fade pass to the back corner of the end zone for the game-winning touchdown. It was his first ever NFL touchdown catch.
Finally, there was the backdoor cover. As glorious a play to upset the sports betting world as you’ll ever see: