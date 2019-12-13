Those quarterbacks are all having very good years, as are most of the 16 quarterbacks ahead of Wentz in the weekly rankings, but they all take a backseat when it comes to recovering fumbles. This accomplishment might be filed in the same drawer as the offensive rebounds Moses Malone racked up on his own missed shots, but when it comes to fumble recoveries in the NFL this season, Wentz with his six recoveries is the man. That, of course, is not a good thing.