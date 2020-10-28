There has been intrigue around the status of wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, who has been kept on the 53-man roster all season and has been practicing on a limited basis for several weeks. Doug Pederson confirmed that Jeffery’s foot injury, which required surgery last December, is healed, but he said Jeffery suffered a calf injury in practice and is being held back by that. Pederson said Jeffery is day to day. He did not practice Wednesday. Pederson said he will play when he is ready to do so.