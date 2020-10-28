“I don’t make the decisions, at the end of the day. I know that Jason Peters has been doing this a long time, and he’s been rock solid every time he’s in there,” Wentz said. “He’s going to be, in my opinion, a future Hall of Famer, one of the best to do it. I’ve been very thoroughly impressed with Mailata, and really all of these guys up front who have had to fill in and step in, but as soon as JP is back and healthy, I’m sure he’ll be ready to go. Nothing but confidence in whoever’s up.”