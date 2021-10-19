Zach Ertz is already getting settled in Arizona, but he had one last goodbye for the city he still considers home.

The longtime Eagles tight end who was traded on Friday to the Arizona Cardinals, bid the Eagles organization and fans a final farewell on behalf of he and his wife, women’s soccer star Julie Ertz, in an advertisement in Tuesday’s Inquirer.

“From the bottom of my heart I am eternally grateful to you for embracing me, cheering for me, and loving me as only the greatest fans could,” Zach Ertz said. “My days here have come to an end for now, but my heart has forever changed by your outpouring of support for me, Julie, and my family. I came here as a kid and leave here a man forever thankful and forever committed to this city.”

Ertz was traded to the undefeated Cardinals the day after the Eagles lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night. He had four catches for 29 yards and a touchdown in his final game with the team. General manager Howie Roseman waited to finalize the trade until Friday so Ertz could knowingly play his last game as an Eagle.

The 30-year-old spent nine seasons with the Eagles after they selected him in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft. He’s second on the Eagles’ all-time list with 579 catches and also has 6,267 career receiving yards and 38 touchdowns. During the Eagles’ Super Bowl run in 2017, Ertz had 18 catches for 192 yards and scored the go-ahead touchdown in Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots.