Eagles tight end Zach Ertz hasn’t practiced this week as he deals with a hamstring injury suffered during Sunday’s game vs. Seattle. But coach Doug Pederson said Ertz will do some work Friday so that the coaching staff can assess whether he will be available for Sunday’s game at Miami.
The team has an open roster spot, which could be filled this weekend with practice squad tight end Josh Perkins if Ertz’s hamstring doesn’t allow him to play. If Ertz is OK, cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc, coming off injured reserve, could take the spot. Ertz, the Eagles’ leading receiver with 67 catches for 712 yards, hasn’t missed a game since the 2017 season.
Pederson indicated that he expects wide receivers Alshon Jeffery (ankle) and Nelson Agholor (knee) to be able to play, though they have only been partial practice participants this week.
Running back Jordan Howard, who suffered a stinger vs. the Bears on Nov. 3, still has not been cleared for contact, Pederson said. Howard has to demonstrate full strength in his shoulder but has not been able to do that.
Right tackle Lane Johnson is full-go after missing last week’s game with a concussion.