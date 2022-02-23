The Philadelphia Stars, a member of the new eight-team United States Football League, selected Bryan Scott with the third overall selection in the first round of the USFL draft that exclusively featured quarterbacks.

In an effort to increase league exposure, the Stars tabbed Phillies all-time great Jimmy Rollins to announce the selection of the 26-year-old Scott in a prerecorded video.

Other quarterbacks selected in the first round included former Eagles draft pick Clayton Thorson (Houston Gamblers) and former Downingtown East product Kyle Lauletta (Pittsburgh Maulers).

A native of Torrance, Calif., Scott attended Occidental College at the Division III level from 2013-2016. He set multiple program records, including most career completions (763), and became Occidental’s all-time passing yards leader (9,073). Scott worked out with the Rams during their rookie minicamp in 2017, but he was never signed.

With no other NFL teams interested, Scott starred in The Spring League in 2018, winning the league’s MVP award. He then signed with the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League. However, Scott opted out of his contract with the Eskimos when the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19. He returned seamlessly to The Spring League and led the Generals to an undefeated season and league championship, culminating in another MVP award.

Quoted on Scott’s website is Hall of Famer Mike Singletary: “Bryan has the ‘IT’ factor and is a proven winner and leader. He has an infectious winning attitude that spreads belief to all of his teammates and coaches.”

In subsequent rounds, USFL teams will choose from different assigned position groups.

The USFL regular season is scheduled to begin April 16. All teams will play their first season from Birmingham, Ala., meaning no games will be held in Philadelphia — at least for this year.

Teams will play a 10-game schedule with Fox Sports serving as the league’s broadcast partner. The postseason will feature only four teams and conclude with a championship game between division winners.