This year, decorate your Christmas tree with Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, and Lane Johnson

This year, you can not only trim your Christmas tree while listening to the Philly Specials. You can also decorate your tree with the Philly Specials.

With Philly Specials Christmas tree ornaments, that is.

“It’s Christmas Time (In Cleveland Heights),” the first single from this year’s Eagles Christmas album, which is called A Philly Special Christmas Party, was released today. Preorders for the album — with that song featuring Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce, and Boyz II Men — are now being taken on phillyspecialchristmas.com. The entire album comes out Nov. 22.

This year, the album by the singing offensive lineman trio of Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, and Lane Johnson will be available for the first time not only as a vinyl LP, but also on CD.

At 8 p.m. on Friday night, Mailata, Connor Barwin, the ex-Eagle who is the album’s executive producer, and the Kelce brothers’ mother Donna Kelce will be on the shopping channel QVC selling albums and Christmas tree ornaments.

A set of four ornaments based on artist Hannah Westerman’s Peanuts-style drawings of Kelce, Mailata and Johnson, plus one of a Christmas tree, will sell for $75. A Philly Special Christmas Party LPs are going for $90 and CDs for $19.

Proceeds go to support Children’s Crisis Treatment Center’s Holiday Toy Drive, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s Snowflake Station and 87 and Running Foundation, in addition to other Philadelphia based organizations.

“Our manager (Joe Mulvihill) was talking to Travis at the [Kentucky] Derby when he heard about The Philly Special Christmas project,” Boyz II Men’s Nathan Morris said in a statement. He added that once they heard about “the charitable aspect, we felt like we just had to be a part of the project. Fast forward a few months later, and we are singing along with those crazy Kelce brothers. We had a great time, and we hope everyone enjoys the song.”

Travis Kelce said in his own statement: “I always have a blast when I get to join the guys on the Christmas album, but it was wild to be on a song with a group as iconic and timeless as Boyz II Men. My friends and I grew up on their music, and it’s still in the rotation today, so it was just an unreal experience.”