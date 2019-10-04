“When you’re running a lot of routes over the middle of the field, if the linebackers are out of the way, it’s a lot easier, if they’re biting up on the run fake. And Carson’s extremely talented, so that helps,” Ertz said as the 2-2 Eagles prepared for their home game Sunday against the 0-3 New York Jets. “I just think it’s something we can hang our hats on consistently. ... But you got to be able to run the ball” to make it work.