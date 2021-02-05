Patrick Mahomes > Tom Brady. Andy Reid > Bruce Arians. Can the Bucs still win? Of course. It’s always difficult to bet against Brady. And Todd Bowles is one of the best defensive coordinators around and should be able to scheme up enough blitzes to take advantage of the Chiefs’ loss of left tackle Eric Fisher. But Mahomes will be able to compensate with his pocket awareness. And Reid will have enough change-ups in his bag of tricks to offset any lulls. Give the coach an extra week and he typically wins.