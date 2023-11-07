Reports: Carson Wentz to sign with Los Angeles Rams

After spending the offseason auditioning on social media for his next job, former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has landed with the Los Angeles Rams, according to multiple reports.

Wentz, 30, spent last season with the Washington Commanders, going 2-4 before injuring his finger and being replaced by Taylor Heinicke. Wentz made one more start in the penultimate game of the season, losing to the Browns and seeing his team eliminated from playoff contention before being benched for Washington’s finale. In seven starts, Wentz threw for 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions while averaging just 219 passing yards.

In 2021, his first season away from the Eagles, Wentz went 9-8 as the starter for the Indianapolis Colts, who were coached by Wentz’s former offensive coordinator in Philly, Frank Reich. Wentz had more success there, throwing for 27 touchdowns and just seven interceptions — although he did lose five fumbles and struggled throwing the ball down the field. Still, at the end of the season, the Colts traded Wentz one year after trading away a first-round pick to acquire him.

Wentz was drafted No. 2 overall by the Eagles in 2016 and spent the first five seasons of his career in Philadelphia, including the team’s lone Super Bowl championship season in 2017, when he was a leading candidate for MVP before suffering a torn ACL in a game against his new team, the Rams. Nick Foles replaced Wentz and led the Birds to their first and only Super Bowl title, but Wentz was never the same after that — and year after year the injuries continued to pile up, including a back injury that prematurely ended his 2018 season and a concussion that forced him out of his playoff debut the following year.

A down season in 2020 eventually led to the Eagles replacing Wentz with Jalen Hurts late in the year, and Hurts did enough to prove to Howie Roseman, Jeffrey Lurie, and the rest of the organization that he was the right quarterback moving forward. That offseason, the team parted ways with head coach Doug Pederson and dealt Wentz to the Colts, officially ushering in the Nick Sirianni-Hurts era in Philly.

