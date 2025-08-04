Can Eagles corner Quinyon Mitchell develop into an all-time great? His position coach thinks so

The task of defining Quinyon Mitchell’s upside drew little hesitation for Eagles defensive backs coach Christian Parker.

After a Monday practice that featured his budding star cornerback coming down with his second interception of training camp, Parker gave a quick answer to a weighty question about just how high Mitchell’s ceiling really is.

Can he be one of the great ones?

“Yes.”

If Mitchell’s standout rookie season wasn’t enough reason for Parker’s faith in the former first-round pick, what has happened since may help explain things. Mitchell has flashed plenty in his second training camp, managing two interceptions while also matching up noticeably well against the Eagles star wide receiving tandem of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith most of the time.

When asked to elaborate on his unbridled belief in Mitchell, Parker explained the behind-the-scenes work the 24-year-old puts in and why that informs the high ceiling he has.

“I’ve been around a lot of really good ones and it starts with how they’re built, and he’s built the right way,” Parker said. “He has a natural confidence in himself, he doesn’t get rattled, he’s always trying to work. So there’s very little idle time during practice. When it’s special teams, we’re working. When the offense is on the field during the scout-team period, we’re working. Pre-practice? We’re working. Post-practice? We’re working. He’s in the building early, he stays late, he’s always about ball.

“He’s always trying to find guys to watch around the league to see what elements of their game he can add,” Parker added. “He just has a huge appetite for development and improving himself and he’s very accountable to himself, so he knows the load that we need him to carry from here on and what we put on him last year, and he has the mental stability to do so.”

Mitchell’s apparent leap is good news for an Eagles cornerback corps that lost both a veteran starter in Darius Slay and a key backup in Isaiah Rodgers from last year’s roster over the offseason. And with Kelee Ringo and Adoree’ Jackson competing for the outside corner spot opposite Mitchell, the Eagles coaching staff has begun preparing Mitchell to shadow No. 1 receivers on either side of the field at times this season.

When asked what will determine whether Mitchell follows a star receiver, Parker told reporters it would come down to how opposing offenses deployed their personnel rather than Mitchell’s capability to handle a given matchup.

“What dictates it is game-to-game,” Parker said. “So really, you just look at what an offense is doing. Do they have a premier guy? Does that guy align at a certain spot? Is he a motion guy? Because really, if he’s a motion guy, traveling doesn’t really do anything. So you just really want to look at the offense and how they present their primary players.”

While most of Mitchell’s work on Monday came against either Smith or Jahan Dotson, his biggest play of the day came in a team period that pitted the second-team offense against the starting defense.

Lurking in the flat while Tanner McKee rolled out to his right, Mitchell jumped an incoming crossing route to pick off the Eagles’ backup quarterback. The degree of difficulty may not have matched the one-handed interception he pulled off on a deep ball thrown by Jalen Hurts and intended for A.J. Brown last Monday. However, coming up with passes thrown his direction has been an area Mitchell has worked on this offseason after failing to secure a regular-season interception last season.

Mitchell also had a standout rep against Dotson during wide receiver-cornerback one-on-ones and a pass breakup against Smith a few reps later.

Parker said Mitchell’s ability to track the ball, as well as his tendency to be in good position to do so, has stood out this summer. The second-year defensive backs coach also pointed out the strides Mitchell has made in the mental part of the game as a reason he’s bullish on Mitchell’s second act.

“It’s just the confidence factor,” Parker said. “He naturally wants to compete, he has that natural instinct to want to go toe-to-toe with anybody. You guys saw that last year, it was documented with A.J. and those battles. Now he’s starting to see more pre-snap ... so he’s eliminating plays and routes before they even happen. When you can process that information at corner, especially, you can play faster when you do get those percentages of things that you think are going to happen.”