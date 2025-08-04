Saquon Barkley says he declined position on President Trump’s national sports council

Saquon Barkley has declined President Donald Trump’s invitation to serve on the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, which was part of an executive order he signed on Thursday.

The All-Pro running back said Monday that given his busy schedule with the NFL season impending, he and his family decided it would be in his best interest to decline the position.

Barkley said that the White House approached his management team “a couple months ago” to discuss the opportunity, but he isn’t “too familiar” with it.

“Was definitely a little shocked when my name was mentioned, but I’m assuming it’s something great,” Barkley said after Eagles training camp practice Monday. “So, I appreciate it. But was a little shocked when my name was mentioned.”

The executive order, according to the White House, is “reviving” the Presidential Fitness Test and “revitalizing” the council, which aims to “create school-based programs to reward excellence in physical education and support the development of a Presidential Fitness Award — working in partnership with athletes, coaches, teams, and schools to champion access to fitness and healthy living for all Americans."

Among those invited to serve on the council are current NFL players including Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Butker was in attendance when Trump signed the executive order.

Barkley has spent time with Trump and his family this offseason. In April, Barkley golfed with Trump at his course in Bedminster, N.J., and flew to Washington on Air Force One the next day ahead of the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory ceremony.

Ivanka Trump shared on X that Barkley also spent time with her son, Theo, who challenged the Eagles running back to a race in the White House’s Rose Garden.

The morning of the Eagles’ White House visit, Barkley pushed back on the backlash he faced for spending time with Trump, stating on X, “lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT. Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago … and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day.”