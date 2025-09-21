Eagles’ Nick Sirianni outcoaches Rams’ Sean McVay again in a wild finish at the Linc

If you fired every NFL coach on the same day, the coach most likely to be hired the next day probably is Sean McVay. With all due respect to Andy Reid and, say, Kyle Shanahan, McVay — a frenetic offensive innovator with impeccable hair and an affinity for chunkier soups — remains the darling of NFL general managers and owners.

You know who wouldn’t be in the top five?

Nick Sirianni.

Which makes it all the more delicious that Sirianni now has beaten McVay in all four of their meetings. That includes three of the Eagles’ last 14 games: On the road last season, in Philly in the NFC divisional playoff game, and now, incredibly, unbelievably, at Lincoln Financial Field in perhaps the craziest game in the stadium’s 22-year history.

Jordan Davis — a 6-foot-6, 336-pound defensive tackle who lost 35 pounds in the offseason — blocked a 44-yard field-goal attempt as time expired. Then he picked it up and ran 61 yards for a touchdown. This time last year, Jordan probably couldn’t have run 61 yards, period.

At the time, the Eagles led by a point. They won, 33-26, in one of those games that about 1 million folks will claim to have been among the nearly 70,000 who actually attended the game.

It was the second blocked field goal attempt of the fourth quarter. A little more than eight minutes earlier, Jalen Carter, Davis’ fellow defensive tackle, fellow first-round pick, and fellow Georgia Bulldog, blocked a 36-yard try.

Granted, these aren’t the sorts of plays on which to best judge head coaches’ abilities. Consider that Sirianni’s team overcame a 19-point third-quarter deficit that probably should have been even greater.

For the first time in months, the Eagles took the field unprepared to play a game. After the first possession, they got booed on the next four possessions. They took a knee and then got booed into the locker room.

It didn’t help that the Birds lost right tackle Lane Johnson, the best player of their Golden Era, on the first drive of the game, apparently on a Tush Push, perhaps the touchdown run that gave the Eagles a 7-0 lead. Since 2016, without Johnson, they were 12-23.

Less than 31 minutes into the game, Hurts had been sacked three times. He lost the third one. Johnson’s replacement, Matt Pryor, was drowning. He gave up the strip-sack turnover on the Eagles’ first possession of the second half.

Fred Johnson replaced him, and he made a huge difference — the Eagles scored three TDs after his insertion, including the winner from Jalen Hurts to DeVonta Smith — but the reality remains:

Pryor was neither prepared to be Lane Johnson’s understudy, nor was he as capable as Fred Johnson. Both are big coaching mistakes in judgment and execution, though they eventually got it right.

It was the biggest mistake Sirianni made Sunday.

It was the fourth time Davis and/or Carter showed up in the fourth quarter.

Less than a minute into the fourth quarter, on fourth-and-1 at the Eagles’ 46, Carter burst through the line and combined with Davis and Moro Ojomo to stop Kyren Williams for a 1-yard loss and a turnover on downs.

Certainly, the defense and special teams will feature in the memories of this unlikely, unbelievable win. But you know what? Even if the head coach’s pedigree is as an offensive mind, he’s still responsible for everything that happens on the field.

For the fourth time in a row, Nick Sirianni proved better at that than Sean McVay.